Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Trading Up 5.8%

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 42,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 195,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WS

Worthington Steel Trading Up 7.8 %

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.