World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading Down 4.3%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.51 and last traded at $136.57. Approximately 37,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 48,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WRLD

World Acceptance Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market cap of $869.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The credit services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.95 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Acceptance news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $738,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.