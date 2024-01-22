Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.00

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $129.85, with a volume of 31121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -768.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wix.com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

