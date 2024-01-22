Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

