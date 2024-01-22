William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $289,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,202,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,840,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $299,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $258,450.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $221,700.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. 4,141,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,113. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $2,028,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 309.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 136,425 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

