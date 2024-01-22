Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

