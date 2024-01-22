Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.