Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.85.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of WCP opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.23.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.14489 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 41.33%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

