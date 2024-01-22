Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 7.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.57. 422,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,444,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $593.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.29.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
