WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $39.99 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

