Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.77, but opened at $57.83. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 2,777,333 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 47.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

