Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $2,365,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

