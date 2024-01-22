Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.630-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.59-3.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower stock opened at $89.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

