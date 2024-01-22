Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.59-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $89.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 30.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.