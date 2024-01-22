Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.59-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.08.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 30.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
