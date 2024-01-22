Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $416.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $363.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.85.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $374.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.61. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $376.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

