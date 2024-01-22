Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 5,887 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 17.1% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 52,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 70,532 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $101.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

