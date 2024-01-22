Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

