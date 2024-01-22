Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 313 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

