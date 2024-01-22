Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.38.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $470.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

