Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 10,978 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $477.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

