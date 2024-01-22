Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.17 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 146,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after acquiring an additional 340,154 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 401,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

