Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2024 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

1/19/2024 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

1/5/2024 – International Business Machines had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – International Business Machines is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.81. 2,907,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,862. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $174.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.83. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get International Business Machines Co alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.