Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Procter & Gamble (PG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

1/20/2024 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2024 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2023 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $147.40. 5,331,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.24.

Get The Procter & Gamble Company alerts:

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.