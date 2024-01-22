Wedbush Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.82.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

