WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

