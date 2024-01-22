Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.08.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,123,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

