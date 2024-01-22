WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $362.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

