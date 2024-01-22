WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $295,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,423,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 589,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $5.35 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

