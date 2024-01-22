WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 512.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retractable Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE RVP opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

