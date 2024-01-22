WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

