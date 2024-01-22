WealthSpring Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthSpring Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.47. The company had a trading volume of 813,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

