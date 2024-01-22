WealthSpring Partners LLC Buys 3,184 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.2% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 627,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

