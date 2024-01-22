Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WVE opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $463.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -1.20. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

