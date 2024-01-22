Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

