Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.72

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.72 and last traded at C$24.72, with a volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.05.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$805.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.18.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.51 million during the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.22%.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.