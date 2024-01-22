VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.21

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 122266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTEX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in VTEX by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,937 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at $2,536,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth $3,245,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

