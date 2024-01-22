Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of VOR opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.43. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vor Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 646.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

