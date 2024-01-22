Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of VOR opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.43. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.48.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
