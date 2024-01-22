VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE VOC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 268,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,572. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 91.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

