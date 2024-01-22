Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

