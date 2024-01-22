Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $306.00 at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $296.00 to $306.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $270.90 on Thursday. Visa has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

