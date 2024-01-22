Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 7.3%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. 2,675,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,705,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

