Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $34.96 on Friday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.