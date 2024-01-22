Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $53.64 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $53.64 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,284.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00168698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00585767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00379687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00177593 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

