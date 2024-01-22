Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Veradigm Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Veradigm by 95.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

