Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

