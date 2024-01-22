Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,380. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

