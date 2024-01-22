Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VNQ traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $86.15. 1,034,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,457. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

