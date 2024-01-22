Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.98. 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,961. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

