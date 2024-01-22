Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 17.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $55,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

