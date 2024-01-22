Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.32. 6,740,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,620,617. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

