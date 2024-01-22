Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

